Air India’s San Francisco-Bound Flight Catches Fire At Delhi Airport (VIDEO)

While undergoing AC system repair work, a fire started aboard an empty Air India Boeing 777. The fire started in the auxiliary power unit of the plane but was doused quickly by a fire brigade that arrived on the scene.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A fire broke out aboard an empty Air India Boeing 777 on Wednesday night, the plane had been scheduled to take passengers from Delhi to San Francisco. A video of the incident is currently on the internet.

READ MORE: Major Fire Halts Aero India Show Parking, Around 150 Cars Gutted

#WATCH Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday at Delhi airport. Fire started during AC repair. Air India terms it minor incident, plane was empty at the time of repair work, fire was doused immediately. pic.twitter.com/Og790FVABE — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

In the video, flames can been seen coming from the rear side of the plane. A fire brigade was requested immediately.

READ MORE: Forest Fires Strike N India, Threaten to Melt Glaciers, Damage Ecosystem

In a statement released on Thursday, Air India said, "Yesterday night at Delhi when an engineer was doing routine technical examination of an empty aircraft (777), APU auto shut down took place. Airport fire personnel observed black fumes from the APU exhaust and believing it to be a fire hazard sprayed APU and part of the fuselage with foam spray."