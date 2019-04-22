New Blast Hits Colombo Church While Officials Were Trying to Defuse It - Reports

The explosion took place near a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka that was targeted by Sunday's deadly bombings, Reuters reported, citing a witness.

According to Reuters, citing an eyewitness, the explosion took place in a van while the Sri Lankan bomb squad was trying to defuse an explosive device found in a suspicious parcel shortly before that. People have reportedly been evacuated from the area.

"The van exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb", the witness said, as quoted by the news agency.

According to the news portal Adaderana, it is yet to be determined whether the blast went off due to the device detonating or during the defusing process.

​At the same time, Sri Lankan police have found 87 bomb detonators at Colombo's main bus station.

Another vehicle bomb blasted in Colombo kochchikade Jampettah street while trying to diffuse it

​Emergency Situation

The country remains on high alert after Sunday's bombings that hit eight places across the country: churches and hotels, as well as a residential compound. More than 1,000 army personnel have been deployed to provide security in Colombo, the commercial capital and Sri Lanka's largest city.

The death toll from the attacks currently stands at 290 people, with almost 500 others wounded. The government has vowed to pay one million rupees (about $5,722), to each victim and about $572 for the costs of funeral processions, as cabinet spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne, announced at a press conference on Monday.

As Sri Lankan Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne stated earlier in the day, the attacks were organised by a local group, Thowheed Jamath, with the help of a vast international network.

In the meantime, the country's Telecommunications Minister Harin Fernando has tweeted an internal police memo from 11 April, warning that the group National Thowheed Jamath had planned to bomb Catholic churches and the Indian High Commission.