Sri Lanka Government Orders New Curfew Amid High Attack Tensions

The new restrictions come just a few hours after the government lifted a nationwide curfew, imposed on Sunday after bombing attacks killed almost 290 and wounded 500 in churches and hotels around the country.

According to the Sri Lankan authorities' information department, the new curfew will take effect in Colombo starting at 8:00 PM local time (2:30 PM GMT), as there is still a threat of further terror attacks.

Earlier in the day, the police announced that 24 suspects had been detained in connection with a series of deadly explosions that shook the country during Easter Sunday.

© AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne 'Genocide Against Christians': World Politicians React to Sri Lanka Bombings

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has also established a three-man committee to investigate the incidents.

According to various reports, the atrocious attacks that killed Christians and tourists were carried out by suicide bombers, however, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts.