Pakistani PM Imran Khan Pays First Official Visit to Iran (PHOTOS)

The head of the Pakistani government is expected to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, as well as other officials.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Tehran to hold two days of bilateral talks. This is his first visit to Iran since he took office last year.

The news about the visit comes just a day after Islamabad urged Tehran to take action against separatist armed groups suspected of killing 14 people earlier this week in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, which borders Iran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Shrine of Imam Raza at Mashhad and offers Fateha. He also prays for the progress, prosperity of the people and the country. pic.twitter.com/smEifQlbo7 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) 21 апреля 2019 г.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the "terrorist outfits" entered the country from Iranian territory.

The Islamic Republic has previously put forward similar demands, calling on Pakistan to act against terrorists following a February attack that killed 27 members of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan.