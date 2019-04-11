Register
09:33 GMT +311 April 2019
    A cropped version of a satellite image shows a close-up of a madrasa near Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, March 4, 2019. Picture taken March 4, 2019

    WATCH Pakistani Military Show Indian Bombing Site in Balakot to Diplomats

    © REUTERS / Planet Labs Inc.
    Asia & Pacific
    110

    In response to a deadly terrorist attack on Indian troops in Kashmir, IAF fighters launched airstrikes on an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in the Pakistani part of the disputed Kashmir region in March.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's military has taken a group of international journalists, mostly India-based, and diplomats including defence attaches from 26 countries to visit the site where India claims to have dropped bombs on 26 February to destroy alleged terror infrastructure after the terror attack on 14 February in Indian-administered Kashmir.

    Director General (DG) ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor briefed the delegation on the events of the day of the Balakot attack, "negating repeated false Indian claims with ground realities". 

    "Visitors were shown bomb craters of the Indian air strike attempts in barren open spaces with no loss of human life or infrastructure", the ISPR said. "The group also visited a nearby madrassa that India claimed it had struck and killed scores of terrorists at". 

    READ MORE: Indian PM: Pakistan Still Counting Corpses After IAF Airstrike

    The two nuclear arch rivals have been engaged in a major information war since a cross border strike on 26 February in which Indian leaders claimed that at least 300 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists had been killed inside the premises of an alleged training centre during the strike when over a dozen Indian fighter jet used Israeli Spice 2000 precision-guided bombs to destroy the purported infrastructure. Pakistan says the bombs landed in an empty area and damaged pine trees. Pakistan had lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations accusing India of spreading "eco-terrorism".

    Indian Air Force officials display a wreckage of AMRAAM air-to-air missile that they say was fired by Pakistan Air Force fighter jet during a strike over Kashmir on Wednesday, after speaking with the media in the lawns of India's Defence Ministry in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    Indian Minister Likens Balakot Strike to Indira Gandhi's ‘Division of Pakistan’
    The Indian government has insisted that Pakistan is diverting the issue and its "non-military pre-emptive" air strike was in retaliation for a suicide attack two weeks earlier in Pulwama in Indian Kashmir that killed over 40 Indian soldiers, saying the strike caused massive damage to alleged terror infrastructure operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    The DG ISPR reiterated that "India instead of pursuing false claims should accept the reality, stay a responsible state for peace in the region and especially to look inward to identify reasons for out of hand situation inside Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

    READ MORE: Pakistan Won ‘Fifth-Generation War’, Indian Ex-General Claims

    BBC journalist Usman Zahid reported that Pakistani authorities had shown visitors a medium-sized crater which the army said had been made by an Indian Air Force bomb.

    "Some 150-200 children could be seen reciting the Koran in a mosque at the school. However, a teacher and a student interviewed by the BBC said they were all local people and that the madrassa had been shut since the Indian attack. While the media were allowed to take interviews they were told to keep them short and it was clear that the tour was being restricted", BBC report reads.  

    Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs has stood by its initial claim that the aerial strike was successful and caused damage to the terrorist group.

