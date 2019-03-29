Register
29 March 2019
    Pakistani soldiers and media personnel gather at the site where the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike launched on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp at Balakot on February 26, 2019

    Indian PM: Pakistan Still Counting Corpses After IAF Airstrike

    The statements come shortly after Pakistan concluded the investigation of the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February that killed 40 Indian soldiers and reiterated that it hadn’t found any evidence of terror camps at the locations mentioned by India.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition parties on Friday for questioning the IAF air raid on a suspected terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack on 14 February, in which 40 members of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a suicide bombing.

    "It has been one month, Pakistan is still counting the dead bodies and our rivals are seeking proof for Balakot strike. When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them, then some here ask for proof".

    This is not the first time that Modi has blasted the opposition for doubting the armed forces on the anti-terror air strike in Pakistan, saying that while the entire nation stood behind the country's military in its fight against terror, some parties in the country were raising questions.

    "One of the challenges before the country is some people opposing their own country. When the entire nation today is standing with the armed forces, some parties are casting doubts on them. These are the parties whose statements and articles are being used by Pakistan against India", the prime minister said in early March.

    On Thursday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs flatly denied the presence of any terror camps in the country, adding that it had thoroughly examined the entire dossier related to the Pulwama terror attack.

    Islamabad added that it had neither found any evidence of terror camps at the locations pinpointed by India, nor of any of the persons mentioned therein that could be linked to the attack in question.

    "During the course of investigations, all aspects of the information provided by India have been thoroughly examined including the 'confessional' video of Adil Dar, 'claim' of responsibility for the attack, WhatsApp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages in support of Pulwama attack, list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organisation and 22 pin locations of alleged training camps", the ministry said in a statement.

    In response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's cooperation offer, India shared a dossier on 27 February related to the Pulwama suicide bombing attack allegedly claimed by Pakistani-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad that killed an estimated 40 Indian soldiers on 14 February.

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that it had launched a probe and detained several dozens of people for investigations. Islamabad reiterated that additional information and documents from India would be essential to continue the process of investigations.

    Reacting to the 14 February attack, the Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike on 26 February, later claiming that it had completely wiped out an alleged terrorist camp operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and killed some 300 terrorists.

    Pakistan has consistently denied the existence of any such camps in the area, while local media quoted locals as saying that besides damaging over 15 pine trees in the area, only one elderly villager was hurt in the air raid.

