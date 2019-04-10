New Zealand Parlt Votes to Amend Gun Laws Following Deadly Christchurch Massacre

Earlier, the Parliament of New Zealand adopted, after the first reading, a new Arms Amendment Bill that aims to tighten gun control and ban semi-automatic firearms, magazines, and parts that can be used to assemble prohibited firearms.

The New Zealand government decided to change the country's gun laws in response to the Christchurch mosques deadly terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019 and left 50 people dead.

Shortly after the tragedy, on March 21, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles.

The suspect in the attack, identified as 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant, was detained and has been since then charged with murder and put into custody.

