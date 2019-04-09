Muslim Man Accused of Selling Beef Allegedly Forced to Eat Pork (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Shaukat Ali, a 68-year-old man, was abused and heckled by a raging mob for allegedly selling beef in Assam's Biswanath Chariali district.
In a video that went viral on social media, Shaukat Ali is seen kneeling in mud surrounded by a mob. The mob had attacked him for selling beef, meat which is considered taboo among Hindus. They concocted their own way to exert justice, forcing Shaukat Ali to eat pork.
READ MORE: Pregnant Cow 'Sexually Assaulted' in India, Police Searching for Perpetrator
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
RT doamuslims: UPDATE: 68 year old Muslim man, Shaukat Ali, was beaten and forced to eat pork by an extremist mob in Assam. His crime? Allegedly Carrying Beef!#India pic.twitter.com/NW569H4yVq— غنچه ګل کوچی (@GulGhunchah) April 8, 2019
Local police sources told Sputnik that Shaukat Ali had been running a food joint in the area for the last 35 years or so. After a group of Hindus found him to be selling beef they became infuriated, as beef is taboo among Hindus. The gathered mob turned violent and started thrashing and abusing Ali, and later forced him to eat pork.
The mob also abused Kamal Thapa, the manager of the market, who tried to help the Muslim man.
Muslim lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the group for their actions and posted the below tweet.
I know many people who feel they’re desensitized because of the number of lynchings in the last 5 years.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 8, 2019
I am not, each video infuriates me & saddens me
It’s irrelevant that beef is legal in Assam, lynching an innocent old man is illegal in every part of India https://t.co/aqx8LqQjki
READ MORE: Indian State Plans to Tax Citizens to Protect Stray Cows — Reports
Cow slaughter is not banned in Assam, but obtaining permission is necessary as only cows above 15 years of age are permitted to be slaughtered.
Authorities are still investigating whether Shaukat Ali had the requisite permission to sell the animal meat that was found in his shop.
All comments
Show new comments (0)