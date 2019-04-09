Muslim Man Accused of Selling Beef Allegedly Forced to Eat Pork (VIDEO)

Suspected of selling beef, a Muslim man from the north-eastern Indian state of Assam was assaulted by a mob and forced to eat pork. Consuming beef is taboo in Hinduism because the cow is a revered animal for followers of the religion. Pork, on the other hand, is forbidden in Islam.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Shaukat Ali, a 68-year-old man, was abused and heckled by a raging mob for allegedly selling beef in Assam's Biswanath Chariali district.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shaukat Ali is seen kneeling in mud surrounded by a mob. The mob had attacked him for selling beef, meat which is considered taboo among Hindus. They concocted their own way to exert justice, forcing Shaukat Ali to eat pork.

READ MORE: Pregnant Cow 'Sexually Assaulted' in India, Police Searching for Perpetrator

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities