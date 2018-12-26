Pregnant Cow 'Sexually Assaulted' in India, Police Searching for Perpetrator

The troubling incident occurred in a village in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

An animal belonging to a farmer named Nama Burch Raju disappeared on Sunday morning and was later found tied to a tree in a nearby field, India Today reports.

The cow, which is three-months pregnant, was bleeding, and, after veterinarian examination, it was confirmed that the animal was sexually assaulted. The identity of the offender is yet to be established, with authorities still investigating the matter following the farmer filing a complaint to local police.

Cows are considered sacred in Hinduism, Jainism, and Zoroastrianism. In some parts of the world, including Nepal and most of India, killing cows and eating beef is taboo.