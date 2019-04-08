Ten People Killed, 34 Injured in Bus Crash in Malaysia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as ten people were killed and 34 others were injured due to a bus crash near Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, local media reported Monday.

The Star newspaper reported that a driver lost control over the bus, carrying 43 employees of Malaysian MASKargo company, and after that, the vehicle plunged into drain.

Eight foreign citizens and the driver were killed instantly, another passenger died in a hospital, according to The Star. Injured passengers were taken to local hospitals.

A cause of the crash is currently being investigated, the newspaper said.