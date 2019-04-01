Next Japan's Imperial Era to Be Named 'Reiwa' - Reports

Japan's new imperial era will be called "Reiwa", Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would explain its meaning shortly in a national address, Reuters reported.

New imperial era will begin on 1 May, when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor.

According to AFP, a word 'Reiwa' consists of two characters: "Rei", which can have meanings related to "order" but also "auspicious" and "Wa", usually translated as "peace" or "harmony".

The government is expected to explain the official meaning as well as the English spelling for the name later, AFP reported.

Earlier Japan's government was helding top-secret meetings to decide a new era name.

"A short while ago, the government decided at a cabinet meeting on the new era name and how to pronounce it," Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference as cited by AFP.

The era name, or "gengo," is used widely in Japan — on coins, calendars, newspapers and in official paperwork, Reuters reported.

It is believed to be the first time the era name has been taken from a Japanese document (the 7th century poetry collection "Manyoshu"), a break from more than 1,300 years of using Chinese classics, AP reported.

"We hope (the era name) will be widely accepted by the people and deeply rooted as part of their daily lives," Suga said as cited by AP.

According to Reuters, Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne will come a day after his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates on 30 April, ending the Heisei era, which began in 1989. A word "heisei", according to AFP, means "peace prevails everywhere."

Akihito will be the first emperor to abdicate in Japan in over two centuries.

