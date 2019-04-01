Severe Storm Kills 25, Injures 400 in Nepal – Officials (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A massive rainstorm swept through Nepal on Sunday, leaving at least 25 people dead and 400 others injured, the prime minister of this South Asian nation said.

"By now, 25 people have been killed and about 400 injured", Khadga Prasad Oli tweeted, sending his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Deeply saddened to learn that the wind storm #disaster in Bara and Parsa Districts of #Nepal killed 28, injured >400, damaged thousands of houses, uprooted numerous electric poles, trees, brick kilns. pic.twitter.com/p0GRWLeQcM — Anil Pokhrel (@anilpokhrel) 31 марта 2019 г.

The prime minister said severe destruction was feared in the Bara and Parsa districts south of the capital Kathmandu.

Deadly weather disaster in Nepal:



Reports of ~50 killed + several hundred injured in Bara & Parsa region, due to windstorm & lightning.



Its post-winter windstorm (& wildfire) season now. & 🌩 kills people regularly enough. But i don’t recall news like this ever before in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/M51yPnWv4k — Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) 31 марта 2019 г.

Night-vision capable helicopters are on standby, he said, to assist with relief efforts once weather clears. Local media suggest the death toll could rise to high numbers. Rescue operations are reported to be underway in affected regions.

