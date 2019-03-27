Pakistani Man Tortures Wife, Shaves Head for Not Dancing in Front of His Friends

The woman from the Pakistani city of Lahore alleged that her husband tried to strip off her clothes and attempted to hang her.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Asma Aziz a woman from Lahore was allegedly tortured and her head shaved by her husband after she refused to dance in front of his friends, according to media reports. The woman named Asma, in a viral video message, alleged that her husband Faisal and his friends thrashed her with pipes, shaved her head and threatened to strangle her when she refused to dance.

Horrific in Lahore; A woman #AsmaAziz in Lahore has accused her husband for torture after she refused to dance in front of his friends. Asma claimed that her husband beat her and shaved her head. pic.twitter.com/vL4uJrgUrW — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) March 27, 2019

​Asma had married Mian Faisal four years ago. She accused her husband of inviting vulgar friends to his house and of forcing her to meet and dance in front of them.

عاصمہ عزیز لاہور کی رہائشی شوہر نے بدترین تشدد کیا جب تھانے گئ تو پولیس والے پیسے مانگتے رہے #شرمناک pic.twitter.com/8alHwjxwG7 — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) March 27, 2019

​

The woman has alleged that her husband attempted to strip her clothes with help from his servants and tried to hang her at their house in Lahore's Defence area.

Asma managed to escape from the house and reached a local police station and lodged a complaint. The woman has appealed to Pakistan's Punjab provincial authorities for justice. Meanwhile, Lahore police have arrested Asma Aziz's husband and his servant.

Lahore police arrested the suspected in Asma Aziz. pic.twitter.com/mu1Mfpa7NW — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) March 27, 2019

​According to the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, there has been an increase in the cases of violence against women in the Punjab Province of Pakistan.

In 2018, as per the Punjab Commission of the Status of Women data, 3860 women called the helpline over the domestic violence meted out mainly at the hands of their husbands, while 5320 women reported cases of sexual harassment.