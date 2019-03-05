Prisoner in France Injures 2 Guards, Barricades Himself - Reports

The man was sentenced to 30 years in 2014 for kidnapping and torture, BFMTV reported, adding that it led to the death of an 80-year old person who was a former prisoner in a Nazi camp.

A detainee serving a 30-year sentence in France stabbed two guards with a knife and barricaded himself in one of the prison rooms with his wife, the Figaro newspaper reported.

The motives behind his actions remain unknown: it is still unclear whether he tried to escape the prison.

According to the Justice Ministry, the incident took place in a prison in the municipality of Conde-sur-Sarthe (Department Orne) in the north-west of the country. On Tuesday morning, the convict managed to get hold of a ceramic knife in a visiting room, after which he attacked the guards. Two of them were injured and hospitalized. The attacker barricaded himself in the room along with his wife, who had come on a date. Police special forces were called to the scene; the investigation has been entrusted to the anti-terrorism unit of the prosecutor's office.

In November 2015, he appeared before the court again and was further convicted for one year on charges of justifying terrorism: during a walk in the prison yard, he acted out the terrorist attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people shortly before that.