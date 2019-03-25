Forced Conversion of 2 Hindu Girls in Pakistan Creates Fresh Indo-Pak Furore

Two underage girls from the minority Hindu community were allegedly abducted from Pakistan's Sindh Province and married off after allegedly being forced to convert to Islam. The family of the girls is distraught.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The incident, involving two Hindu Pakistani minor sisters being abducted and then married off after being forcibly converted to Islam, has been denounced by people from both sides of the India-Pakistan border.

As the Indian government has taken cognisance of the matter, the Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has sought a status report on the incident from the envoy in Islamabad.

I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan

Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh https://t.co/r4bTBSoy9d via @TOIWorld — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

Thread @BBhuttoZardari #ForcedConversions. 2 sisters #Reena 14 #Raveena 16 were converted to Islam at Darga #BarchundiSharif in #Ghotki. As per Dargah girls wanted to convert to Islam since long influenced by it's teachings but 1st act after conversion was underage marriage pic.twitter.com/ztl3x13q6N — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 22, 2019

Pakistan-based activist M Jibran Nasir brought the plight of two minor sisters named Raveena and Reena to light via Twitter.

#Reena 14 & #Raveena 16 claiming they will fully accepted Islam. This can't be an excuse for Police. Cant ignore both girl are underage, were illegally married after conversion & both could be under immense pressure. For more on Forced conversions read https://t.co/7gT9vigqnz pic.twitter.com/vp6T2MzPtj — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 22, 2019

Nasir further posted a video tweet of the girls' brother and local Hindu community protesting the abduction of the girls. The girls were allegedly kidnapped during the Holi festival on 21 March. The protestors alleged that the girls were forcefully converted to Islam.

Family of Reena and Raveena who were forcefully converted to Islam registered FIR with local police for "abducting to compel to marriage". Age in FIR is 14 & 16. Under Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act every citizen under 18 falls under definition of child and cant be married pic.twitter.com/RN2RpjPATB — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 22, 2019

With the turn of events threatening to spiral out of control, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ordered the Sindh and Punjab governments to recover the two teenage girls.

Pakistani media outlet The Dawn reported that a police report had been registered in the case where the ages of the girls are mentioned as 14 and 16. The report also read that the local police were dismissive about the case owing to ‘their conversion' into Islam.

