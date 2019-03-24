More Dead Bodies Found on Mount Everest, Reportedly Due to Climate Change

More and more climbers' dead bodies are being found by expedition operators at the top of Mount Everest; high temperatures are supposedly melting glaciers, and the process facilitates the discoveries, CNN reported.
Ang Tshering Sherpa also stressed that since 2008, his company "has brought down seven dead bodies of some mountaineers, some dating back to a British expedition in the 1970s."
READ MORE: Nine Climbers From South Korea, Nepal Killed in Landslide in Himalayas — Reports
A number of scholarly articles speculated previously that glaciers in the Everest region of Nepal were melting and thinning as a result of a warming climate.
