Nine Climbers From South Korea, Nepal Killed in Landslide in Himalayas - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least nine climbers, including five from South Korea and four from Nepal were killed as a result of a massive landslide in western Nepal, the Himalayas, the Himalayan Times reported on Saturday citing the expedition organizer.

According to The Himalayan Times, the landslide, followed by a heavy snowstorm, buried a base camp on mount Gurja, where the climbers were awaiting a good weather in order to continue tracking to the next camp.

READ MORE: WATCH Hill Collapses Onto Road During Landslide in Suburban Beijing

The tragedy took place on Friday evening and the bodies of the climbers were found inside the tents, the publication said.

Earlier in the day, a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.