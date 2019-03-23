Kim Jong-un Personal Photographer Allegedly Fired for Damaging 'Supreme Dignity'

The South Korean media outlet has speculated that the incident happened due to the photographer's strong devotion and enthusiasm for the job.

The personal photographer of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was allegedly expelled from the party and fired because he took a close-up shot of the nation's Supreme Leader, South Korean newspaper Daily NK reported, citing a source in Pyongyang.

"The personal photographer and photo editor of Kim Jong-un, a 47-year-old man by the name of (Ri), who works at Korean Art Film Studio, was expelled from the party and fired from his post on 12 March," the source claimed.

According to the media outlet's source, Ri took pictures of the leader on 10 March, on the day of elections to the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK. Presumably the photographer violated the rules regarding 'adjusting the angle so that the camera's flash covered the Dear and Respected Supreme Leader Comrade's neck'.

The newspaper added that a video was published on the DPRK Today news site, where the photographer was actively photographing Kim Jong-un during his arrival at the polling station. When the leader got out of the car, the photographer blocked the head of state for about three seconds, which was perceived as causing damage to his "supreme dignity".

No official confirmation of the South Korean media report has been issued by Pyongyang.