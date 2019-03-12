Kim Jong-un's Younger Sister Elected to N Korean Parl't - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was elected to the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly as a result of Sunday's vote, KCNA reported on Tuesday.

A total of 687 lawmakers have been elected to the country's parliament as a result of the vote, in which the turnout made 99.99 percent, with all the nominees securing 100 percent of the vote in their constituencies, according to the North's official KCNA news agency.

Kim Yo-jong is the deputy chief of the agitation and propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Korean Workers' Party. She attended the opening ceremony of the 2018 winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and also accompanied her brother during talks with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam at the end of February.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un's Sister Kim Yo-jong holds a flower bouquet during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi

At the same time, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been included on the list of the new convocation of the Supreme People's Assembly, Yonhap news agency reported. According to the agency, Kim has not been mentioned among the 687 deputies announced via the state radio after Sunday's election. The media concludes that the leader did not run in the election.

Whatever the reason might be, it does not entail Kim losing his power, the news agency added. The South Korean media report hasn't yet been confirmed by neither Pyongyang, not North's state media.