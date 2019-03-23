Wild Bear Attacks Forest Guard in India During Rescue Operation (VIDEO 18+)

According to reports, a team of forest personnel were trying to save a bear that was trapped in a reservoir. During the operation, the bear came out of the water and attacked a guard, leaving him severely injured.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The freak incident was reported on Thursday at the Velugodu reservoir in the Kurnool district of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. According to media reports, forest officials received information that a bear was struck in the Velugodu reservoir and was struggling to reach the bank. A forest team rushed there to rescue the animal.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities.



The rescue team tried to help the bear who was slowly approaching the bank. During the process, the bear escaped from the net and attacked a forest guard, Vijay Kumar. The forest guard was lucky to survive the attack and has been hospitalised.

READ MORE: Panic Grips Indian City as Leopard Strays in and Mauls Three (VIDEO 18+)

The bear was later captured and released into the nearby forest.