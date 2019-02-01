Panic Grips Indian City as Leopard Strays in and Mauls Three (VIDEO 18+)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The industrial city of Jalandhar had quite a scare when a stray leopard entered into its limits, causing widespread fear-filled commotion and frenzy. According to Inspector Jeevan Singh of the Punjab Police, the leopard had mauled three people. There were no fatalities.
READ MORE: Cute Amur Tiger Cubs Playing in Russia's Far East
A video of the incident posted online by the Newsroom Post shows the feline mauling men in its bid to escape. According to forest officials, the animal strayed into the city from the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, making its way through fields and forests.
— Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) January 31, 2019
READ MORE: WATCH Leopard, Spotted, Leaving Hotel Lobby in India
The leopard was finally tranquilized after being cornered in a house and was put in a cage destined for Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab.
All comments
Show new comments (0)