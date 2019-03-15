Mosque Attacker in New Zealand's Christchurch an Australian Citizen - PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the shooter in the Christchurch mosque attack was an Australian citizen, describing the suspect as an "extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."
"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody I have been advised is an Australian-born citizen," he told reporters.
"As family members with our New Zealand cousins today, we grieve, we are shocked, we are appalled, we are outraged, and we stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist," Scott Morrison added.
According to the New Zealand Herald, a gunman has opened fire at mosques in Christchurch, with reports of more than 30 people killed.
The authorities have identified the shooter as 28-year-old Australian-born man Brenton Tarrant, according to local media reports.
The man who killed or injured dozens of people in a mosque in New Zealand streamed the shooting for 17 minutes, the New Zealand Herald reported earlier on Friday.
Before the shooting, the man uploaded a 73-page manifesto explaining in detail why he'd committed the massacre, according to local media reports.
The shooting happened in the afternoon on Friday, the Stuff news outlet reported. The outlet added, citing former president of the Muslim Association of Canterbury, Mohammed Jama, that around 01:40 p.m. local time on Friday, a gunman entered a mosque in Christchurch and opened fire as around 300 people were inside the building praying.
