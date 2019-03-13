Register
15:25 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chabahar Port

    India Receives First Shipment From Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar Port

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Alireza numberone / Chabahar Port
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The 570 tonnes of goods were originally shipped from Zaranj, in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan on 24 February. Flagging off the shipment, President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope that with the opening of the Chabahar route, the country’s exports to India would increase to $2 billion in the next one year.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The first shipment from landlocked Afghanistan through the Iranian Chabahar port has arrived in India, marking a new beginning of trade ties between the two countries, bypassing Pakistan. The cargo arrived at the Mumbai and Mundra port Wednesday morning under the TIR ("Transports Internationaux Routiers") Convention that enables shipments to pass through countries without being opened at borders. 

    READ MORE: India Begins Trade Through Iran's Chabahar Port, Afghanistan to Soon Follow Suit

    "TIR will play a pivotal role in improving ease of doing business and pave the way for smoother and safer transport of goods across international borders and will help boost trade between India, Central Asia, Europe and Russia. It will act as a strong catalyst for moving goods using the multi-modal transportation route like Chabahar and International North-South Transport (INSTC) Corridor", Dilip Chenoy, secretary general, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told the media after receiving the shipment.

    Chabahar Port
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Alireza numberone / Chabahar Port
    Indian Company Starts Formal Operations at Chabahar's Shahid Behesti Port
    In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed an agreement on the establishment of a Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar port as the regional hub for sea transportation. The agreement aimed at developing the southern Iranian port into a regional trade hub.

    Chabahar port, inaugurated in 2017, has been built largely by India and provides a key supply route for Afghanistan while allowing India to bypass rival Pakistan to trade with Central Asia. Most of Afghanistan's imports and exports currently go through Pakistan, which Kabul accuses of harbouring the Afghan Taliban. The US State Department in November 2018 exempted the Chabahar port project from its sanctions on Iran in recognition of its importance to war-torn Afghanistan.

    READ MORE: India, Afghanistan Open Another Air Freight Corridor to Bypass Pakistan

    Afghanistan's exports to India reported an increase of 40 percent after the launch of an air corridor between Kabul and New Delhi in 2017. On 11 March 2019, India and Afghanistan operationalised another air corridor between Herat and New Delhi that is expected to further boost the bilateral trade.

    Related:

    At Least Two Dead Amid Car Blast, Shooting in Southern Iranian Port of Chabahar
    WATCH Plumes of Smoke Rise Over Iranian City of Chabahar After Blast
    What Fuelled the Deadly Terrorist Attack in Iranian Port City of Chabahar - Prof
    Indian Firm to Start Operating Chabahar Port in a Month - Iranian Minister
    Tags:
    transit corridor, connectivity, trade, Chabahar, India, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse