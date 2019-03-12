Register
14:11 GMT +3
12 March 2019
    Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district February 14, 2019

    Indians Lambast NYT for Calling Kashmir Terror Attack an 'Explosion'

    © REUTERS / Younis Khaliq
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (93)
    0 0 0

    The New York Times came under sharp attack once again after an article on India’s general election described the 14 February Pulwama terrorist attack as an “explosion” – a slip which was then quietly changed to “bombing”.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The headline of an article in The New York Times that read "In India's Election Season, an Explosion Interrupts Modi's Slump" has infuriated Indian Twitter users.

    Ananth Krishnan, a senior Indian journalist and visiting Fellow at Brookings India called the article "bizzare", while others termed it hate-filled.

    Why has @nytimes deleted this tweet and changed the headline 'In India's Election Season, an Explosion…' to 'In India's Election Season, Bombing Interrupts Modi's Slump'? The whole things reeks of not just bias and poor journalism but also of hatred, bigotry and #Hinduphobia.

    Wow what a India hate filled article. Explosion??? If suicide bombing happened in New York would you still call it just an "explosion"? @nytimes https://t.co/F8U1VHupTb

    Ishan Prakash, editor of the country's biggest news agency ANI, said that American media outlets had lost the plot when it comes to reporting in the sub-continent.

    Husain Haqqani, director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute and former Pakistan ambassador to the US, termed the article "troubling", as the NYT chooses to describe a terrorist suicide attack as "an explosion". "What's next? Describing a beheading as loss of a human head?" Haqqani furiously asked the NYT.

    Another Twitter user expressed his sentiment in myriad of sarcastic ways: "So 9/11 was a plane crash?"

    If the incident in Pulwama was just an explosion, then 9/11 was a plane crash. My condolences to the Al-Qaeda workers who lost their precious lives just because of a stupid building.

    Earlier, this month, seeking to establish that the Indian Armed Forces are in alarming shape, a New York Times article mentioned that an aerial clash, the first by the South Asian rivals in nearly five decades, "was a rare test for the Indian military" and that it left observers a bit dumbfounded.

    In a clash that marked India's retaliation against a 14 February suicide attack on a paramilitary convoy that killed at least 40 soldiers, the Indian Air Force allegedly shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 using a MiG-21 Bison on 27 February. Pakistan has denied that any of its F-16s were shot down. The Indian Air Force later displayed parts of an AMRAAM medium-range missile that was recovered in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, claiming that they had been launched by a US-made jet.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (93)

    Tags:
    biased, reporting, bombing, explosion, criticism, New York Times, India, United States
