Indian Cities Ban PUBG Online Game Citing Harmful Effects on Children

Among Indian cities, Rajkot in western India became the first city to ban the very popular online game PUBG, with other cities following suit. The ban entails that if anyone is found playing the mobile game, they will be liable to prosecution under the Indian penal code.

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least four cities in India now have ordered a complete ban on PUBG, or PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, which is a popular battle royale game among Indian youth and teenagers.

Last week, PUBG was banned in the cities of Rajkot and Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Now other districts of the state, namely Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath, have also joined the bandwagon and issued a notification to ban the popular mobile game. The notification observes that games like PUBG incites violence and adds that if people are caught playing the game, then they may be prosecuted under Indian law.

Just days after the famous online multiplayer mobile game #PUBG announced its first anniversary, the game has run into trouble with the Indian law enforcement.https://t.co/JHRIQCibNi — The Quint (@TheQuint) March 11, 2019

​A similar notification was earlier issued against the viral "Momo Challenge", a viral hoax challenge in which an unknown stranger entices users to indulge in harmful, even fatal acts.

PUBG was created and distributed by a subsidiary of the South Korean gaming company "Bluehole". The game has already celebrated its first anniversary of its release. Since last year, the game has achieved tremendous popularity across the world, especially in India.

The game has been severely criticised by officials as well as parents for having negative, addictive and adverse effects on children.

During one of the recent direct interaction session of the prime minister with students through an event, a mother even apprised PM Narendra Modi about her child's addiction to the game.

Some Indians have appealed to the prime minister through social media to ban the game.

Hon'ble @narendramodi Prime minister sir I have conducted PuBG polling on my Facebook account Many Youth including me want that it should be ban fast pic.twitter.com/co8Efoel9h — Tushant Sharma (@Tushant2510) March 2, 2019

​There are also several Indians who have objected to the ban.

I still can't understand why is this ban culture so prevelant in our country.

This all for a game which for all shouldnt even be played by minors, seriously if parents could just talk to thier children for once and explain why it's bad we wouldn't need these bans. #PUBG pic.twitter.com/vZJqiPX1Av — Nishant Ayare (@AyareNishant) March 7, 2019

Pubg is going to ban in India. this is not right. There are lot of issues to solve India. like rape cases harassment. concentrate on that don't concentrate on this this is not important.#dynamo #carryminati #NarendraModi #pubgymobile pic.twitter.com/2ZiLd70ysc — Inzamamul haq (@Injamamakmal1) March 9, 2019