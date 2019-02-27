'Leave Gas On, Stab Yourself': Suicide Kids Game 'Momo' Sickens UK Parents

What starts as an innocent episode of a children's cartoon can quickly "turn into an altered version with violence and offensive language," according to increasingly concerned British educators.

In addition to schools, organisations like the National Online Safety, have issued a warning to parents about an online challenge that has recently resurfaced online.

"Momo is a sinister ‘challenge' that has been around for some time. Dubbed the ‘suicide killer game', Momo has been heavily linked with apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and most recently (and most worryingly)… YouTube Kids," the NOS explained.

When a child engages in a 'Momo challenge,' they would be contacted via a social media platform and instructed to perform tasks resulting in self-harm. If children fail to follow the instructions, Momo threatens she will 'curse' them.

In response to the return of the dangerous trend, several British schools issued warning to parents of young students.

"Today we've heard from many concerned parents and pupils about the horrifying Momo challenge which has reportedly been appearing in children's YouTube videos, causing panic and upset amongst young people," said the Newbridge Junior School.

Haslingden Primary School also cautioned that children's video clips on YouTube could be interrupted by a "warped white mask which is promoting children to do dangerous tasks without telling their parents."

— Northcott School Hull (@NorthcottSchool) February 26, 2019​

Parents also took to social media to create more awareness of the Momo challenge.

— Katy Pullinger (@katyptv) February 26, 2019​

The Momo challenge has been allegedly linked to deaths of children around the world — a 12-year-old girl from Argentina and boys in France and Belgium — reported by their parents as having happened after some interaction with the dangerous online game.

Police forces in Northern Ireland have also issued advice in reference to the Momo challenge, shared by other policing authorities in the United Kingdom.