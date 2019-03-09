Japanese Woman Aged 116 Becomes World's Oldest Person - Guinness Records

Guinness World Records has honoured a 116-year-old woman from Japan, Kane Tanaka, as the oldest living person in the world.
When she was asked what part of her life was the most enjoyable, she responded "right now."
At 116 she still enjoys reading, mathematics and board games. Congratulations to our new oldest person living record holder, Kane Tanaka from Japan. Kane was given a box of chocolates as a gift today at the certificate presentation ceremony — she immediately opened it and ate them! Later when she was asked how many chocolates she wants to eat today, she said "100". Kane was born on 2 January 1903, the same year the Wright brothers became the first to achieve powered flight!
The Japanese are traditionally considered to be one of the most long-living people on the planet, and the East Asian state has the highest life expectancy of any country in the world.
