Japanese Woman Aged 116 Becomes World's Oldest Person - Guinness Records

The award-presenting ceremony took place at the nursing home where the woman resides in Fukuoka, Japan. The event was attended by her family and the city's mayor who came to congratulate the world's oldest woman, who earlier fought off cancer.

Guinness World Records has honoured a 116-year-old woman from Japan, Kane Tanaka, as the oldest living person in the world.

When she was asked what part of her life was the most enjoyable, she responded "right now."

The Japanese are traditionally considered to be one of the most long-living people on the planet, and the East Asian state has the highest life expectancy of any country in the world.