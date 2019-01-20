World's Oldest Man Dies in Japan, 113-Year-Old German Handed Record

On Sunday, at the age of 113, the oldest man in the world died in Japan. Masazo Nonaka received this title on 11 August 2017 after the death of Yisrael Kristal.

In April 2018, Nonaka was officially recognised as the oldest living man on the planet and was added to the Guinness Book of Records.

He was born on 25 July 1905 and fathered five children, two of whom were still alive as of 2018. In recent years, the oldest man in the world lived with his grandchildren on hot springs at the foot of Mount Meakan on the island of Hokkaido.

He loved to read newspapers, watch sumo fights and opera performances.

Following the record holder's death, German Gustav Gernet, born October 15 1905, is now the oldest man alive.

Earlier, Holocaust survivor Israel Yisrael Kristal, 112, was recognised as the world's oldest man after documents confirming his age were found in Poland. The archives contained materials indicating that the man lived in the city of Lodz in 1918, while he was in his mid-teens.

The Japanese are traditionally considered to be one of the most long-living people on the planet, and the East Asian state has the highest life expectancy of any country in the world.