Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC With Heavy Shelling - Indian Army

The Indian and Pakistani armed forces have clashed repeatedly in recent days amid strong tensions over last week's anti-terrorist operation by Indian aircraft over Pakistani territory in Kashmir.

The Indian Army has accused Pakistani forces of violating the fragile ceasefire along multiple points at the Line of Control border between the two countries in the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Shahpur and Kerni Sectors in Poonch today. From 18:00 hours (Indian Standard Time) onwards, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and small arms fire," the Army said in a statement Friday.

Tensions along the LoC, which serves as the de facto border between the two countries in Kashmir, have been high since last week's Indian Air Force operation to destroy the base of an al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group which carried out a deadly terror attack against Indian troops last month.

