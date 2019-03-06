India, Pakistan Assert 'Calmness' at Border Amid Revival of Diplomatic Relations

Last week had seen cross-border conflagrations that escalated up to the stage of fighter jets crossing into opposite side's air spaces of the two nuclear power neighbours.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Barring few instances of artillery shelling at the border, India and Pakistan have said that the overall situation along the line of control (LoC) has been calm. The two countries have made statements in the backdrop of the revival of diplomatic relations and crucial meeting of the Kartarpur corridor on 14 March.

"Post our warning to Pakistan Army not to target civilian areas, the overall situation along LoC remains relatively calm. In last 24 hours, Pakistan Army resorted to intense and unprovoked firing with heavy caliber weapons in selected areas of Krishna Ghati and Sunderbani," the Indian army said on Wednesday.

A similar sentiment was also echoed by the Pakistan army on Tuesday which said that situation along the line of control remained relatively calm barring firing in Hot Spring Sector by the Indian soldiers.

The two armies, nevertheless, traded accusations for targeting each other's military posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs and heavy artillery guns in selected areas. Pakistan side claimed that one of its citizen, 26-year-old Shafaqat of Dara Sher Khan village got injured in the Indian firing.

"Pakistan Army troops effectively replied to the fire by Indian outposts," the Pakistan army claimed.



The Indian army reiterated that all actions taken by Indian defence forces are targeted against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure, away from civilian areas to avoid civilian casualties. It also added that the forces are ready to retaliate in case of any misadventure by the Pakistan army.

On Tuesday, Pakistani foreign ministry announced that Pakistan's High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi after due consultations in Islamabad. He was recalled by Islamabad following Pulwama terrorist attack on 14 February. It has also announced the visit of the Pakistan delegation to New Delhi on 14 March, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on 28 March to discuss the draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor.