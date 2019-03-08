China Suggests Creating Roadmap on Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula – Minister

BEIJING (Sputnik) – All parties involved in finding a solution to North Korea's nuclear issue must develop a roadmap on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and make specific steps in coordination with each other, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"We find it necessary to develop a roadmap on denuclearization and create a mechanism of maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula," Wang said at a press conference.

Based on this roadmap, the participants of the settlement process should work on specific steps, which must be gradually implemented, the foreign minister added. The states involved in the settlement process should exercise joint control over the reconciliation efforts, according to Wang.

Wang also pointed out the importance of the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Given the fact that the Korean issue exists for years, we cannot expect it to be settled in one day … Nobody should make unilateral unrealistic demands," the minister noted.

Trump and Kim met in Hanoi for their second bilateral summit in late February. Trump walked away from the talks, saying that Kim demanded full sanctions removal, while not pledging to denuclearize exactly the territories that Washington wanted.