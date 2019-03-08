China Suggests Creating Roadmap on Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula – Minister

"We find it necessary to develop a roadmap on denuclearization and create a mechanism of maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula," Wang said at a press conference.
Wang also pointed out the importance of the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"Given the fact that the Korean issue exists for years, we cannot expect it to be settled in one day … Nobody should make unilateral unrealistic demands," the minister noted.
Trump and Kim met in Hanoi for their second bilateral summit in late February. Trump walked away from the talks, saying that Kim demanded full sanctions removal, while not pledging to denuclearize exactly the territories that Washington wanted.
