Trump Says 'No Pressing Time Schedule’ for Denuclearizing North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is in no rush to implement the full denuclearization of North Korea as long as Pyongyang does not conduct any nuclear tests, President Donald Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

"I have no pressing time schedule … I’m in no rush. There’s no testing. As long as there’s no testing I’m in no rush," Trump told reporters after a phone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump said that he and Moon discussed every aspect of the US president’s upcoming meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, and added that he would also hold a phone conversation with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to meet the North Korean leader in Hanoi, Vietnam later this month for a second bilateral summit. The two held their first meeting in Singapore in June 2018.