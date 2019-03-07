YouTube War Heats Up With Indian Music Label a Painfully Close Second

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Appealing to nationalist fervour, Indian film production house T-Series has appealed for Indians to subscribe their channel so that they can "create history" by becoming the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world.
The head of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, using the hashtag #BharatWinsYouTube, appealed on Twitter, "We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries."
We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019
Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie is currently the king of YouTube, with his channel having 88,227,763 subscribers, while the Indian channel is just 30,000 behind his impressive count.
The non-official contest has heated up to such a frantic degree that YouTube channels dedicated to the live tally count in the subscriber war have cropped up.
