Star Wars: Salman Khan Reportedly Doesn’t Want Priyanka Chopra in His Film

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Salman Khan has serious reservations against starring Priyanka Chopra in celebrity producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, according to a media report, quoting sources.
Bhansali and Salman Khan are teaming up together again after a hiatus and the report says the producer-director wants to cast Priyanka Chopra in the film, to Salman Khan's annoyance.
If the media sources are to be believed, the Bollywood heartthrob has not moved on from the incident in which the former Miss World queen backed out from a film with him at the last moment.
The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and in a tweet, he hinted that Priyanka's decision may have been due to the actress's ongoing relationship with Nick Jonas. "….she told us in the Nick of time about her decision," part of the tweet reads, drawing a veiled reference to the American singer-songwriter.
Khan reportedly wants Katrina Kaif to star in the film instead of Priyanka.
