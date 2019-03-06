Star Wars: Salman Khan Reportedly Doesn’t Want Priyanka Chopra in His Film

The Bollywood actor is still bitter about last year’s incident in which the former Miss World queen gave a last-minute snub to his film for supposedly greener pastures in Hollywood.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Salman Khan has serious reservations against starring Priyanka Chopra in celebrity producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, according to a media report, quoting sources.

Bhansali and Salman Khan are teaming up together again after a hiatus and the report says the producer-director wants to cast Priyanka Chopra in the film, to Salman Khan's annoyance.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Slams 'Glorification' of Trolling, Says it Leads to Depression

If the media sources are to be believed, the Bollywood heartthrob has not moved on from the incident in which the former Miss World queen backed out from a film with him at the last moment.

The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and in a tweet, he hinted that Priyanka's decision may have been due to the actress's ongoing relationship with Nick Jonas. "….she told us in the Nick of time about her decision," part of the tweet reads, drawing a veiled reference to the American singer-songwriter.

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

© AFP 2018 / JC Olivera/Getty Images for Universal Music Group/AFP JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP Priyanka Chopra Strips for Glam Bath Scene in Jonas Brothers' Comeback VIDEO

But at the time of her walkout, when Salman was asked if it was for her marriage, he said that the reason told to the film team by the diva was different. "We were given some other reasons at that time, that [laughs], well, you all would understand! That might also be the reason, or maybe this one. Whatever be it — marriage, or some other film or she doesn't wish to work in India at the moment, or she doesn't wish to work with me, she just wants to do Hollywood films and TV shows, whatever be the reason, it is her call," the actor said.

Khan reportedly wants Katrina Kaif to star in the film instead of Priyanka.