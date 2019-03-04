Priyanka Chopra Slams 'Glorification' of Trolling, Says it Leads to Depression

The Quantico actress of global fame was in India for a ceremony called "roka" pertaining to her brother's marriage. Although a non-conformist by nature she decried the attention trolls receive on social media. She cautioned that children should not be taught to give undue importance to other people's opinions.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Global celebrity from India Priyanka Chopra was candid about the question of online trolls saying that whatever they spew out on social media platforms puts "crazy pressure" on artists, said a media report in timesofnow.com quoting a recent interview she did with news agency IANS.

Along with her brother's marriage arrangements, the actress is also reportedly doing a final shoot for her new Bollywood movie "The Sky is Pink".

In her interview with IANS, she said that trolling culture leads to depression and cyber-bullying. "First of all, the pressure comes from people's opinion and how in today's age everyone's opinion becomes news", the actress rued.

Slamming the media for encouraging trolls she added, "Most of the time, I see media writing about trolling that someone got trolled for this and that. I have never understood how somebody's opinion becomes news. How the media gives such credence to maybe 500, 600 or 1000 people writing behind the anonymity of the computer".

Relating this to herself and how she has handled the issue she added, "I have been not someone who has lived my life according to somebody else. I have walked to the beat of my own drum but I am very cognizant of somebody's feelings as a public person".

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood celebrity talked about shielding children from the onslaught of trolls saying that it may lead to adverse behaviour.

"Our children should not be thought that people's opinions are that important. When they get bullied in school or when they get bullied as teenagers because of the comments written on Instagram it leads them to depression leading them to take harsh decisions in their life", she cautioned.