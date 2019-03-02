No Reason to Change UN Security Council Sanctions on North Korea - German Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council under the presidency of France and Germany will not have North Korean sanctions relief on the agenda, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said in a press briefing.

On Friday, Ambassadors of France to the United Nations Francois Delattre and Heusgen of Germany discussed the programs of the UN Security Council during their ‘twin’ presidency of the Council.

"From my perspective, for the coming weeks and months, I do not see the reason to look at the sanction regime. It is a tough regime [and] I think that these sanctions that have been adopted by the Security Council contribute to the negotiations that have been taking place [in Hanoi]," Heusgen told reporters on Friday. "As a Chairman, I do not see… a need to change the sanctions regime."

Heusgen explained that the UN sanctions were implemented to contribute to a complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea, and the results of the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not demonstrate any progress toward this direction.

Friday, March 1, marked the beginning of France's presidency of the UNSC, which will then pass to Germany in April.

The summit between Trump and Kim was held in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting finished abruptly several hours before schedule without any agreement or declaration. Trump said he had to walk away because North Korea wanted the sanctions lifted entirely prior to complete denuclearization.