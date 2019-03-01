'Fleeing Trump?': North Korean Security Officials Hop Into Moving Cars (VIDEO)

The day after fruitless nuclear talks with US President Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un stayed in Hanoi to kick off his official two-day Vietnam visit. This week, many eyes were on the trivia as the highly anticipated summit came away with no agreement.

Trump and Kim failing to reach a deal took many observers unawares — and North Korean officials were no exception.

A bunch of suited men, who appear to be North Korean security guards, were caught on camera running over and hopping into moving government vehicles.

Incredible scramble as North Korean security climb into moving cars pic.twitter.com/tfdRz8UMWj — Motoko Rich (@motokorich) 28 февраля 2019 г.

​The reason for their hasty departure is unclear, but social media users have come up with a handful of explanations.

The North Korean supreme leader's security escort was one of the highlights of this week's summit, when they were filmed jogging alongside Kim Jong-un's car.

