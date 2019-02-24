Register
24 February 2019
    The new MV-22 Ospreys are seen at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa.

    Japan's Okinawa 'Votes Against' Controversial US Base Relocation – Authorities

    © AP Photo / Eric Talmadge
    Asia & Pacific
    NAHA, Japan (Sputnik) – Around 30 percent of voters cast ballots on 24 February in the referendum in the south Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on the relocation of the US Marine Corps Futenma Air Station from the densely populated city of Ginowan, where it is currently situated, to the Henoko district, local authorities said.

    A total of 345,285 out of over 1.53 million voters cast ballots in the referendum, which amounts to 29.93 percent of the electorate. The votes are being counted now.

    The ballot reportedly asked citizens whether they backed a plan to reclaim land at a secluded coastal site for the relocation of the Futenma base from its current place in a heavily populated part of Okinawa.

    (FILES) A file picture taken on April 24, 2010 shows planes and helicopters stationed at the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma base in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture
    © AFP 2018 / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    New US Base in Okinawa Will Ruin Trump's China, N Korea Diplomacy – Activist
    According to the Kyodo news agency’s exit poll, the majority of voters opposed construction of the new US military facility.

    While Ginowan residents have been calling on the government to close the Futenma base due to their environmental concerns, aircraft incidents and accidents related to the US troops behaviour, residents of the Henoko district are also unwilling to see the base relocated to their region.

    READ MORE: Japan to Promote Relocation of US Base in Okinawa Regardless of Referendum

    US helicopters and planes parked at Futenma US Marine Base in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
    © AFP 2018 / TORU YAMANAKA
    Japanese Gov't Starts Reclamation Work for US Futenma Base Sparking Protests in Okinawa
    The administration of Okinawa would like to see the base relocated outside the prefecture instead of its relocation to another site within its administrative borders.

    The US Marine Corps base Futenma was constructed in 1945. Talks on its relocation to a less populated area within the Okinawa prefecture started over two decades ago, but the government's plans have been hampered by local residents' protests.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
