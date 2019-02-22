Assange Reportedly Gets New Passport Despite Possible Arrest in UK

The WikiLeaks founder's previous passport expired several years ago, as he has been taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in order to avoid arrest and extradition to the US. Assange applied for a new passport in 2018, but the approval process was stalled by legal proceedings against him in the UK for violating his bail conditions.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has received a new passport to replace an expired one after a lengthy approval process, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing the Consular and Crisis Management Division's first assistant secretary, Andrew Todd. The media outlet added that Assange had received a passport in September 2018, but remained unreported until recently.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Geneva Сalls on Swiss Government to Give Asylum to Assange - Reports

Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, applied for a passport on the WikiLeaks founder's behalf in mid-2018, but the application was put "on hold" by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), citing ongoing legal proceedings against Assange in the UK due to his breach of bail conditions. According to the Australian Passport Act, "serious foreign offence" could prevent the activist from obtaining a new passport.

Julian Assange is currently facing the prospect of being forced to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has spent over six years hiding after being released on bail by a UK court due to facing rape accusations in Sweden. The latter country lifted the charges in 2017, but Assange could still be arrested by British authorities for violating the bail conditions by taking refuge in the embassy.

READ MORE: Govt, Public Opinion in Australia Split Toward Assange — Politician, Journalist

The WikiLeaks founder fears that he would be arrested by UK police upon leaving his hideout and subsequently extradited to the US for his part in publishing numerous secret documents of the American government on his website.