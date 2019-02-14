Register
04:24 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Julian Assange holds a poster after prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden arrived at Ecuador's embassy to interview him in London

    Govt, Public Opinion in Australia Split Toward Assange - Politician, Journalist

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Roger Waters, 75, dubbed Julian Assange a "real hero" in a recent letter to Australia's Socialist Equality Party (SEP), while praising the Wikileaks founder for his work of revealing and disclosing controversial actions by the Western governments and politicians.

    In particular, Waters said Assange needs protection from "unwarranted and illegal attacks" from the Western countries. Pink Floyd's legendary founder has called to endorse the upcoming rallies in support of Julian Assange that will take place in March in the latter's home country of Australia.

    Assange, 47, has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in the United Kingdom since 2012. The whistleblower has been fearing he could be extradited to the United States if he leaves the facility since WikiLeaks has published thousands of classified document allegedly leaked from US government agencies.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with James Cogan, SEP national secretary; And with John Pilger, an Australian journalist and BAFTA award-winning documentary film maker.

    Sputnik: What is the likelihood of Australian authorities intervening in the crisis involving Julianne Assange?

    James Cogan: Successive Australian governments, both Labor and Liberal-National Party Coalition, have refused to take any meaningful steps to defend Julian Assange and oppose his extradition to the US.

    The Australian elite is completely committed to the US-Australia military and strategic alliance and is just as hostile to WikiLeaks as their American counterparts, due to its role in exposing great power crimes and intrigues.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in London, Friday May 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Only Massive Publicity in US and UK Will Change Things for Julian Assange - Prof
    In 2010, the then Labor government denounced Assange and WikiLeaks for conducting "illegal activity" and attempted to find ways to prosecute Assange under Australian law-which it could not, because he had not committed any crime.

    In 2016, the Coalition government flatly rejected the ruling in support of Assange by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and instead declared that it had full confidence in the British and Swedish legal systems.

    As has been the case historically, the Australian government will only intervene to defend one of its citizens if it is either in the strategic interests of the US and Australia to do so, or if it comes under immense pressure from below within Australia--that is, if it is more fearful of a movement against the government than it is of causing frictions in its relationship with Washington.

    The Australian government did intervene in 2007 to have falsely accused "terrorist" David Hicks returned to Australia from the Guantanamo Bay prison. In 2015, it intervened to secure the return of journalist Peter Greste, who had been falsely accused and imprisoned in Egypt. This month, Australian authorities intervened with both Thailand and Bahrain to secure the return to Australia of Australian permanent resident and football player Hakeem al-Araibi from detention in Thailand and the prospect of extradition to Bahrain on fabricated allegations.

    In each case, there was a groundswell of public condemnation against the Australian government for not speaking out.

    The difference with Assange is that what once presented itself as the "liberal" or "democratic" wing of the Australian establishment — in the media, parliamentary parties, such as the Greens, and the trade unions — are supporting the US-Australia confrontational policy against China and oppose Assange for his public stance against US and Australian foreign policy, whether in Asia, the Ukraine, the Middle East or by exposing the Five Eyes network.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo /
    Assange’s Defense Team Legally Challenges Trump Administration to ‘Unseal Charges’
    There is an enormous disconnect between the official stance toward Assange and mass public opinion. The public support for Assange, however, finds no expression in either the media or the parliament. The silence will only be broken by the development of a completely new mass movement in the working class, in open opposition to the entire establishment, especially the Labor Party and the trade unions. That is what the SEP is fighting for.

    As to its impact, we base ourselves on the conception stated so simply by Leon Trotsky, the great Russian and international revolutionary, opponent of Stalinism and founder of our world party, the Fourth International: "Struggle will decide."

    Sputnik: In his letter, Roger Waters said that "until recently the Ecuadorian presidency was solid in its promise of asylum, but the new president of Ecuador is showing himself to be more susceptible to insidious US pressure." In your opinion, what will happen to Assange in the near future?

    James Cogan: The SEP considers it obvious that moves have been underway since 2016, by the US and other states, to pressure the Ecuadorian government to force Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy, either due to a health crisis or via outright eviction.

    The greater Assange is isolated, the greater that danger becomes. The political and legal campaign that is being conducted in his defence is the only reason he has not already been forced out in our opinion.

    If he is forced out of the embassy, British authorities intend to detain him. The US authorities would then unveil charges against him and seek his extradition. Everything would then depend on both a legal fight in the British courts against extradition and the most determined campaign of protest, to mobilise the independent strength of the working class in Australia, Britain, the US and internationally, to demand that the false charges against him are dropped.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    WikiLeaks Warns Media Against Reporting 140 Fake Statements on Assange - Reports
    Sputnik: How are you willing to help him?

    James Cogan: The SEP, as part of the International Committee of the Fourth International, has been raising since 2010, on the World Socialist Web Site, social media and public campaigns and meetings in Australia, that the persecution of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks poses immense dangers to freedom of speech, an independent and critical media and all democratic rights.

    We will never abandon the cause of Julian Assange--or cease exposing and denouncing all those who collaborate with his persecution--until his freedom is secured.

    John Pilger: There is no miscarriage of justice I have known as that of Julian Assange. There is no case that so vividly illustrates the current assault on freedom of speech, on true journalism, by governments with democratic pretensions as that of Julian Assange.  What happens to Julian touches us all, including the craven Vichy media.

    The freedom to which Julian has a right under international law would be his if only the government in his own country, Australia, exercised minimal, positive, even principled diplomacy. On 3 March, Australians who care about freedom will call on their government to honour basic justice and international law and bring Julian home.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Roger Waters Condemns 'Illegal Attacks' on Julian Assange by Western Governments
    Geneva Сalls on Swiss Government to Give Asylum to Assange - Reports
    OAS Requests Info on Assange's Asylum Conditions in Ecuadorian Embassy in UK
    Only Massive Publicity in US and UK Will Change Things for Julian Assange - Prof
    US Assange Treatment: ‘Extraordinary for Supposedly Democratic Nation’ – Analyst
    Tags:
    rallies, interference, help, support, policy, Australia's Socialist Equality Party (SEP), Wikileaks, James Cogan, Roger Waters, John Pilger, Julian Assange, Australia, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse