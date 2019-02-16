Gas Poisoning Kills 7 People, Leaves 2 Injured in Paper Mill in China - Reports

The incident occurred on 15 February in a paper factory owned by Shuangzhou Paper Ltd and is located in the city of Dongguan, at about 11:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. GMT), according to Chinese state television.

Seven people were killed, two were injured as a result of gas poisoning at a paper factory in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong late on Friday, China Central Television reported.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene of the incident were able to get all the workers out of the tank alive.

The workers were sent to a hospital. However, despite the efforts of doctors, seven people later died, while two are in stable condition. An investigation into the incident is underway.

According to the investigation, nine workers were locked in the wastewater control tank, but the reason why they were in there is not yet known.

On 16 February, about 14 people were reportedly injured as a result of the collapse of a five-storey residential building in the eastern Chinese city of Fuzhou, Fujian Province.