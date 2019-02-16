At Least 14 People Injured by Building Collapse in Eastern China - Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 14 people were injured on 16 February as a result of a five-storey residential building collapsing in the eastern Chinese city of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, the city's authorities said.

The incident occurred in the Cangshan District of Fuzhou at about 5:50 a.m. local time (21:50 on Friday GMT), according to the authorities. Rescuers managed to recover 14 people from the debris, while the exact number of people remaining under the debris is unknown.

More than 100 people are taking part in a search and rescue operation.

2 rescued and 5 others still trapped after a residential building collapsed in Fuzhou, capital of SE China's Fujian Province on Saturday. The search and rescue is still underway. pic.twitter.com/2nYDtjqXQ8 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) 16 февраля 2019 г.

All those injured in the accident have been sent to hospitals with 13 individuals having sustained slight injuries and one in critical condition. The authorities said the building had been constructed in 2013 without authorisation.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown and an investigation into the incident has already been launched.