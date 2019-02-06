Trump Plans to Meet North Korean Leader Kim in February in Vietnam - Reports

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is planned to take place in Vietnam, Politico reported.
Trump is reportedly expected to formally announce details of his second summit with Kim during his State of the Union address to Congress later on Tuesday night.
The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula started to ease after Kim Jong-un committed to denuclearization of Korean peninsula and held historic summits with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
