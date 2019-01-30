Register
30 January 2019
    A cow

    India's State Protecting Cows Goes Hi-Tech to Solve Problem of Stray Cattle

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Aiming to bring a balance between prevention of cow slaughter owing to religious beliefs and doing away with the nuisance of stray cattle, the government in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has issued multi-pronged directives to its officials handle the problem including a provision of legal action against people abandoning their cows.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The state government of Uttar Pradesh, which had earlier closed down illegal slaughterhouses, and also decided to levy cow welfare cess on some public sector companies, plans to set up animal shelters for cows at government buildings, not in use. It issued a 23-page order addressed to senior government functionaries, district magistrates and police officers and is geared towards cow protection and rehabilitation.

    The directives come at the back of instructions issued some three weeks ago by the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath asking district magistrates to put all stray cattle in fenced shelters within a week.

    Earlier farmers not happy with the government's policy on cow protection had herded cattle into public schools as a mark of protest.

    Motorists drive past stray cows roam on a road in Allahabad, India
    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Indian State Plans to Tax Citizens to Protect Stray Cows - Reports
    The order issued on Monday requires that all abandoned cattle be barcoded and put into temporary shelters. It asked for using government buildings and other cooperative institutions which have been lying vacant in a state of disuse for housing the cows. Basic veterinary facilities are to be made available at these shelters.

    It also called for tagging stray animals with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags wherever possible.

    The directives spoke on arrangements for tranquilliser guns for the safety of people and disposal of dead cattle in accordance with local laws. It ordered conducting of post-mortem on carcasses in cases of suspicious deaths.

    The current state government has made prevention of cow slaughter and cow smuggling one among its key policies keeping in view religious Hindu sentiments.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

