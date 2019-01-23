Indian Politician Breaks Internet With Formally Joining Election Arena

Priyanka Gandhi, a scion of India’s oldest political dynasty and sister of Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, has formally joined politics ahead of India’s crucial general election, slated for April-May this year. She has been designated a star campaigner for eastern Uttar Pradesh, considered a bastion of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In what is expected to infuse new vigour into India's opposition camp ahead of the general elections, Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi has appointed his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, as the party's general secretary. Priyanka will now hold Congress' fort in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh.

The news has put Twitter on fire, with 13 topics trending about her in the top 20.

READ MORE: Indian PM Launches Selfie Campaign to Fight Sexual Discrimination

"Feeling grateful and happy for all the new opportunities coming my way. Thanks to the party president and leaders for showing faith. One thing is for sure, that there is no looking back. Congress will overcome all the obstacles and regain its glory", Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Feeling grateful and happy for all the new opportunities coming my way. Thanks to the party president and leaders for showing faith.



One thing is for sure, that there is no looking back. #Congress will overcome all the obstacles and regain its glory. pic.twitter.com/SC0uaRoaQr — Priyanka Gandhi (@PriyankaGaandhi) January 23, 2019

© REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas Pakistan Clears Screening of Debated Indian Film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

So Cong has finally played its big gambit for UP by drafting Priyanka Gandhi; BSP-SP has played its card with an alliance; will BJP now play its ‘ace’: Lord Ram or a univ basic income scheme? Picture abhi baaki hai! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 23, 2019 Wooh! now i can see some twist in coming lok sabha elections, #PriyankaInPolitics



hope u will work hard in the development of eastern UP (which is very neglected and backward part)#myhometown #PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/WTxfh843m1 — Neha Yadav (@nehaaaaa924) January 23, 2019 ​

Many in India compare 47-year-old Priyanka Gandhi to her grandmother and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, known for her charismatic personality and tough nature.

Social media resounded with cheers and applause at Priyanka's formal entry into the political arena.

The bigwigs of Indian politics, too, cheered Priyanka's entry into active politics.

"Welcome Priyanka Gandhi to the rough and tumble of politics. She brings with her the grace of Gandhi Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm. Wish her the best. Could she become the Xfactor of 2019 poll battle?" Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's supporters are calling the move his "masterstroke" before the elections.

READ MORE: Opposition Attacks Modi Government for Keeping Rafale Price Under Wraps

"It's Rahul Gandhi's masterstroke. Priyanka Gandhi is aggressive lady and definitely she will bring new enthusiasm in the party", All India Youth Congress Secretary Tanu Yadav told Sputnik.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi described it as a well-timed and well-calculated move.

"Rahul Gandhi has taken a right decision at the right time. Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics has elevated the moral and enthusiasm of Congress party workers. I am sure that now there will be a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP and Congress will definitely emerge as a major force in Uttar Pradesh", Rashid Alvi said.