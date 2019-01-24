Indians Revel on Twitter as Indian-Origin Senator Enters US Presidential Race

With Senator Kamala D. Harris throwing her hat into the ring for the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020 US presidential polls, her Indian origin and the support of the Indian community is widely being debated on social media platforms.

New Delhi (Sputnik): If elected, Kamala D. Harris would be the first woman and the first person of Asian heritage to serve as the American president.

The debate became denser with Harris' own tweet proclaiming her maternal lineage.

Thinking of my mother today. She was smart, fierce, and my first campaign staffer — and I dearly wish she was here with us for this moment. Her spirit still drives me to fight for our values. pic.twitter.com/pf0lFrvoWI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 22, 2019 On day announcing her presidential campaign, US Sen. Kamala Harris tweets out photo of her late mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a scientist who did cancer research. She was from Chennai, India, immigrated to the US, got PhD at Univ. of California. https://t.co/W1AsDTCw0D — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) January 22, 2019 ​

Some on Twitter observed that her origin and personality have the potential of greatly influencing voters.

Kamala Harris will be considered white in India and she is black in the US! One of the sharpest questioner as a Senator, she will greatly influence and shape the presidential election. https://t.co/VT5yYKsxJo — Satish Jha सतीश झा (@satish_jha) January 21, 2019

Some enthusiastic Indians called Harris a pride for India.

Kamla harris "A pride for India" announced for the presidential candidate in US for the year 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/EiOSu8vB2M — Mohammed Tarique (@mttarique033) January 24, 2019

With Tulsi Gabbard & Kamala Harris considering jumping into the electoral fray, chances of having a Hindu/ Indo-origin US President is looking a real possibility. Good times for us,provided we don't err in 2019 elections & permanently damage what could probably be INDIA’S DECADE.

There were others who chose to differ, however.

Indians w superficial understand of USA shouldn't assume "Indian-Origin" persons necessarily sympathetic to India — apart from wanting Indian donations. Have clear list of demands. Otherwise cheap "begging you to pls accept my support…" https://t.co/UFUJCstodG — Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) January 21, 2019

Kamala Harris jumps into US presidential race- she would be the 1st women to hold the presidency.



So, being a developing country we have empowered our women far earlier.#appreciatingindia

KAMALA HARRIS MUST NOT RUN FOR US PRESIDENT, IT WILL HARM OUR INDIANS INCLUDING ASSAMESE INDIANS IN USA!!DEMOCRATS MUST NOT SELECT KAMALA HARRIS!! INDIA & NEPAL ARE ENOUGH FOR HINDU P.M.s & HINDU PREZs!! WE LOVE PREZ TRUMP & —USA!! https://t.co/D2HR99J7vD

