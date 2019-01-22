US Shutdown Inspires Indian Techie to Buy Pizzas for Unpaid Staff at JFK

He posted the pictures of this on his Facebook account with the caption “May Allah help them" as well as photos of him alongside with a paper banner listing the charities he supports namely "Muslims of Connecticu’t" and "CareToCare".

The unpaid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffers at arguably one of the busiest airports in the world in New York were treated to pizzas and food items thanks to the generosity of an Indian. Earlier the air traffic controllers from the airport were reportedly treated to a similar gesture by their Canadian counterparts.

Abdul Basit Khan who is a techie by profession bought food for 80 TSA staffers at John F. Kennedy Airport who have been hit hard by the American government shutdown and are yet to be paid their salaries.

Khan commented later, "I used to be frequently subjected to additional checks and taken out of the queue by TSA — I assume that was because of Khan being my last name. I decided to lead this initiative and served pizzas for 80 Federal Employees at JFK. I don't have any expectations from them because what they do is their job, and what I did is mine. I hope their suffering ends soon".