Infant Suspected of Having Evil Spirits Thrown in Lake by Indian Family - Report

The one-month-old infant, a girl, was later rescued by villagers. The police have arrested three persons, including the father, the self-styled occultist along with a woman and have brought a case against them.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Advised by an occultist that the infant was ill because of evil spirits, a family in Shahranpur in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh threw the child into a lake to get rid of the "bad luck" that they associated with her, reports news agency ANI.

SC Shakya, additional superintendent of police in Shahjahanpur said, "Three people, including father of the child and a tantrik (self-styled godman), have been arrested. The infant was thrown in a lake on the advice of the tantrik, fearing bad luck as she was ill".

The police have not divulged the names of the persons arrested.

"The tantrik had warned that if the infant stays any longer in the family it may spell disaster for the members", he added.

"The police have the infant and have sent her to a hospital to recuperate", added the police official.