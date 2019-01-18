WATCH: Street Dog Runs Onto Stage at Indian Fashion Event, Steals the Show

The show-stopper dog was seen casually walking up and down the ramp, heartily wagging its tail.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Mumbai fashion show showcased collections from famed Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal. The models had lined up on the ramp and were on the ‘stand-by' when a dog cantered onto the ramp in a casual manner. It got excited with the limelight and with the dignitaries passing by on the stage. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the dog wagging its tail with glee while following a lady in a long flowing dress.

It was later shooed off the stage by one of the crew members.