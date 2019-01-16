‘Men Only’ Temple Sees Massive Protests as 2 Women Attempt Entry Dressed as Men

Two women earlier entered the temple for the first time in centuries on 2 January 2019. One of them was later physically attacked by her mother-in-law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denounced the local government for its handling of the issue.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Lord Ayyappa's shrine Sabarimala located in the southern Indian state of Kerala witnessed a fresh bout of violence on Wednesday morning when devotees stopped two women from entering the shrine. These two were a part of a group of nine women and were attempting to enter the temple in the guise of men. The women were bundled up by the police to a safe location to save them from angry devotees.

​Massive groups of devotee-protesters, protesting against entry of women ino the temple, gathered at the venue and forced these two to turn back.

Although this attempt was unsuccessful, an earlier one by two different women was successful on 2 January 2019. One of those who had made it into the shrine, Kanakadurga, was reportedly assaulted by her mother-in-law earlier this week when she came out of hiding and reached home. Her husband too was opposed to her entering the temple.

As per tradition claimed by the devotees, women who have reached puberty are not allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. The apex court of India intervened in the matter and allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. The decision has sparked major protests in the southern state of Kerala in India where the temple is located.

One of the women complained that she was getting death threats but had refused to be cowed. "There is no scaring me. I am not willing to recant", she asserted.

Indian Prime Minister Modi yesterday chastised the state government saying that history would decry the local authorities' handling of the issue.

There were charged reactions on social media about the incident, especially on the comments made by the PM. Those in favour of women's entry decried the prime minister's statements.

Social media outbursts from those that are against women's entry responded to the PM's statement saying that it was during Modi's tenure that Sabarimala was thrown open to women.

Reactions about the mother-in-law's assault of Kanakadurga were also quite charged, voicing their support while others expressed shock.

The bi.. desrvd what she got frm her MIL. Probably her own mother never gave it to her in her childhd. Her lack of upbringing must've been respnsble for her acting against the wishes of millions of devotee women. Those outsiders who don't know the tradition will never undrstnd

Kanakadurga, one of the women who entered #Sabarimala attacked by mother-in-law this morning. Hospitalized with head injuries. She was so confident about resuming a normal life when I met her a few days ago. Absolutely shocked!!

